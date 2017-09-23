The Best Style Suggestions In This Day And Age

Are you one of those people who have no idea what to wear? Do you find it difficult to plan your clothing choices for the following week or even day? Do you have a tough time mixing and matching colors? If so, then you will benefit greatly from the advice in the following fashion article.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

Are you in the market for a new pair of jeans? In today's market there are many styles and fits in the jean aisle at any given store. Don't let the huge assortment overwhelm you. Consider only buying jean styles that are classic and lasting in style. With these styles, you can get a great look that looks fashionable on just about anyone.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

You can easily dress up your jeans with a fancy top and a nice pair of heels. Never wear jeans of any color but black to a formal event!

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

One great tip for picking out what pumps to wear is to go with ones that match the color of your skin. Not only is this just going to be a guide to what will almost always look good, but it will even help to extend the look of your legs.

When you don't have a lot to spend on clothing, refuse to be embarrassed! If your friends have fashionable items you like, tell them you'll be happy to have it when they don't want it any more. It's a fantastic way to stay looking fashionable for free.

When you dry your hair, you should just pat or blot it dry with a towel instead of rubbing your hair with a towel. Rubbing tangles and breaks your hair and can even lead to loss of hair. When you are blow-drying your hair, use a low setting and move the blow dryer constantly so that you don't fry one section of hair. Don't hold the blow dryer too close as this can cause harm to your hair and even burn you.

A good fashion tip that applies to everyone is not to get lazy and wear your athletic shoes when you're not actually doing any athletic activities. Athletic shoes are obviously great for the gym, but you should hang them up afterwards and put on a pair of more casual shoes.

Find the right balance between fashionable and comfortable. Pain doesn't have to equal beauty. Just because a pair of shoes or a lacy dress are aesthetically pleasing doesn't mean you should wear them. Don't just check to see if something fits. Before you spend any money, try to determine whether you will be able to wear what you are buying for extended periods of time.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Matching your footwear to your outfit is a great way to look polished and put-together. The most important point is for shoes and belt to match. This will give you a timeless look that is always fashionable.

For a slimming effect, create color blocks. For example, wear a skirt, hose and shoes that are all the same color. This will create the visual impression of a block of color, which will make you look slimmer than you actually are. This can also be a way to make a bold statement.

Play with patterns. You may be a person who learned somewhere that you only look good in solids, but that just isn't true. Patterns can hide extra weight and they can create a modern, youthful look. Start with stripes, then experiment with animal prints and others. You'll find something that looks great.

Knowing what the purpose of certain footwear is a good way to avoid any fashion mix ups. For example, sandals were designed to be worn by people going to the beach or for people at the pool. Therefore, you should not wear your sandals all the time as it is unfashionable.

You can achieve great looks in your outfits without breaking the bank. You can stretch your dollars if you learn how to buy clothes that are versatile, which you can inter-change with each other. Remember the hints in this article, and build your wardrobe into a collection that you will be proud to wear.