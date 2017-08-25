Professional Beauty Tips From People With Experience

In the world of beauty, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced beauty fanatics alike. There are many guides, books, videos, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good beauty fanatic become a great beauty fanatic.

A great tip when it comes to beauty is to not overdue the makeup. Often times novices have a tendency to put on too much make up and as such make themselves look worse. Use makeup sparingly, and you'll find you will be turning guys heads everywhere you go.

Red eyes make you look tired and worn out. Carry a bottle of eye drops in your purse and reapply as needed throughout the day. At home, keep a bottle of eye drops in the refrigerator to refresh your eyes when you get home from a day in a dry, air conditioned office.

Instead of applying false eyelashes that may fall off sometime during the day, use an eyelash curler. An eyelash curler will curl your lashes upwards and away from the eye, making your eyes appear bigger. Make sure you use the curler before applying mascara, or you'll have to reapply it.

When you nail polish starts to thicken up, you can add a few drops of nail polish remover to the bottle to thin it. Shake the bottle well after the addition of the nail polish remover to mix thoroughly and continue your manicure as usual. You should be able to get several more applications from the bottle.

To heal facial blemishes overnight, wash your face well and dab on a little pure tea tree oil before bed. You can also use tea tree oil full strength during the day or mix it with aloe vera gel for a light, natural, healing daytime moisturizer that tones and firms your skin.

Drink milk each day to help with your appearance. Research has proven that daily milk is beneficial to your skin, bones and body. Milk provides you with protein and can help build muscle. It is also known to keep your weight lower. Therefore, milk is a logical addition to any beauty routine.

Your skin is constantly changing from day to day based upon your age, hormone levels, climate, and even our daily activities. As a result, you should be aware that your skincare and beauty regimen should be flexible enough to change in order to adapt to the needs of your skin.

Use conditioner on your legs. The very same conditioners you use to treat your tresses can be used to replace your shaving creams. Conditioners are cheaper and have more staying power than your usual creams. You also can save shower time by not having to fumble with more than one product.

Use a brow gel to stimulate growth in sparse eye brows. Whether you have naturally sparse brows or got a little overzealous with the tweezers, a brow gel can help grow hair back. Look for one that has added protein. In the meantime, use fillers to shade the thin areas.

If you ever find yourself relly under time pressure, here's a great tip on how to do a quick makeup job. Put some waxy lip balm on your fingertip. Then put a dark eyeliner on top of that. Smear it onto your eyes. Then finish with mascara. Apply lipstick. You're ready to go!

To cover up a zit at the last minute, use a product containing cortisone or benzoyl peroxide. Apply the product to a cotton ball, and gently dab it on your pimple. This will bring down the redness and shrink the zit. This will allow you to easily hide the pimple with concealer.

Whiten your teeth using strawberries. Before a big event or pictures and to instantly whiten your teeth, use the juicy side of a cut strawberry and rub over your teeth. This will help whiten them quickly and easily. This works great if you are unprepared or running low on time.

A great way to make small eyes appear to look much bigger is to steer clear of dark shades of eye shadow. Begin by using a nude base as a foundation, and then use a shadow that is one or two shades darker than the foundation in the crease. After blend the color up towards the brow by using your finger.

