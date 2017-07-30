Never Ever Fret About Fashion Again With These Tips

It doesn't matter who you are; if you've living in today's world, being less than fashionable can make you feel inferior. That is because your understanding of fashion may be warped from what you've been exposed to in the media. Read on for a series of tips that will lead you to fashion, no matter what your personal style.

If you have to wear stockings, make sure that you wear some that fit you very well and are not too large or too small. Wearing the wrong size can make you very uncomfortable and it does not look good for you if you have to adjust them in public areas.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

Hats are a great accessory to match any kind of outfit. For men, there are the typical fisherman hats and baseball caps, but for women, the possibilities run much deeper. For instance, you can wear a cute sun hat, floppy hat or beach hat with any casual dress you own.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Embrace your imperfections. Although society says that we should all look a certain way, the truth is that our imperfections really make us beautiful. For instance, think of Cindy Crawford and her mole. She just would not look the same without the mole, and it actually makes her a beautiful, unique woman. Everyone has some type of imperfection, even if you can't visibly see it.

There is nothing wrong with using hair accessories, but do not use too many at once because it will make you look tacky. Limit them to no more than two at a time. Furthermore, avoid using hair accessories that are so large that they overpower your hairstyle or make your head look too small.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

Shop at your local resale shops and garage sales. Being fashionable does not mean spending a thousand dollars on an outfit. You can use pieces that are no longer in style and create a new style by putting them together. With all the big-box stores out there you can do this to be original.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Lace is possible to wear without looking in your lingerie. It is just a matter of what kid of lace apparel you are wearing. If you want to wear a lace dress, be sure your bra is not too noticeable. When wearing a lace skirt, be sure your undergarments are not so visible.

Find out which colors suit you best by having a visit to a color consultant. The color of your skin, eyes and hair can all affect which colors best suit you and create the effects you desire, such as looking slimmer. Pick colors that make you stand out and look your best when deciding on which clothes to get.

Although it may have been popular years ago, wearing clothing that does not match is not in style anymore. Whether you are wearing jeans and a top, a suit, or a skirt and shirt, be sure the top and bottom match. The same goes for the accessories you choose to wear.

As you can now see, anyone can be fashionable when they have the right attitude and the right information. Apply the tips you've just read, and soon you'll fit in no matter where you go. If you follow your heart where it pertains to fashion, you just might be the next trend setter.