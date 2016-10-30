Intriguing Design Tips That You Should Consider

If you don't have any fashion sense, this article is for you. You need not be a misfit of fashion. Just put in the time to learn all you can and you'll be fashionable in a jiffy. Read on to learn what you can about fashion.

If you like a shirt or skirt think about getting it in more than one color. Because clothes come in so many varying cuts and styles, you're likely find it difficult to find clothes that fit well for your body type. When you do just get more than one so that you can feel great more often.

Before you spend money on extras, make sure you have the essentials covered. Buy clothes that are timeless and coordinate well. You can easily update a simple black pencil skirt with tops and jackets yearly.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

Don't buy clothes just because they're on sale. No matter how much of a steal it is money wise, if it looks bad on you, don't buy it. You will waste your money because you will never wear it.

Go shopping with friends and help each other pick out clothes. Your friends can be your best resource when it comes to choosing the right outfits to wear. You want the people closest to you to help you because they are the ones that are going to help you look your best.

Clear out your closet. When you stick to looks you know work, you'll have a better wardrobe. A closet overflowing in options actually cuts down your fashion possibilities. Make the time to clear out items that have seen little use or do not fit anymore. Classic pieces are the best to keep.

Use a leave-in conditioner if you have trouble with frizz. You want to apply this product following a shower, before the hair dries. Don't be afraid to put a large amount all over your head, and make sure to target both the roots and the very tips of the hair.

If you are larger and you would like to look smaller, avoid wearing clothing that has big shapes and flowers. The large imagery puts attention on your size, which does not flatter you. Choose a pattern that has has smaller shapes and it will take emphasis away from your larger areas.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

Wear age appropriate clothing. It's something some women don't want to let go of, but there comes a time when a super-short skirt is no longer flattering. Pay attention to how your clothes set you off through all stages of your life, and it will serve you well. The good news is that there are some clothes that look great on older women that younger women can't pull off, so there is always something fashionable to look forward to.

For fun and function, ask a professional colorist which colors will look best on you. The consultant can help you choose the colors that are right for you based on your individual skin tone, eye color and hair color. Knowing which colors are truly "yours" will help you select the most dazzling fashions.

Although it may have been popular years ago, wearing clothing that does not match is not in style anymore. Whether you are wearing jeans and a top, a suit, or a skirt and shirt, be sure the top and bottom match. The same goes for the accessories you choose to wear.

Buy the right size clothing. Too many women wear shirts, skirts, and even bras that are too tight. This is very unflattering. Buying clothing that fits right will have you looking your best. It will also allow you to breathe and be comfortable in what you're wearing. Part of being fashionable is being at ease with your choices.

You should have a minimum of three handbags in your wardrobe. The first handbag should be a standard, a leather handbag with classic lines for everyday wear. The next handbag should be a large tote-style handbag to use on those casual days when you need to grab and go. You should also have a small clutch for those special occasions.

There are many things to learn when it comes to fashion, and it's all how far you want to dive in. However, it's more about expressing your own style than anything else. Remember the tips and advice you've read here as you work towards expressing your own style of fashion.